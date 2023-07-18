JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $52.13 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $312.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

