JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 0.90. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

