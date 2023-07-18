Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Up 73.2% in June

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSDA traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Soda

Jones Soda Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Free Report ) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jones Soda worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

