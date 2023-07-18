JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,424,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the previous session’s volume of 248,719 shares.The stock last traded at $45.12 and had previously closed at $45.08.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.