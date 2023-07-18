Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Up 9.5%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.50 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.10). Approximately 2,119,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,689,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.20 ($1.01).

Several analysts recently issued reports on JUST shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.77) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 132.14 ($1.73).

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.52. The firm has a market cap of £878.80 million, a P/E ratio of -367.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

