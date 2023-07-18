Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the June 15th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 360,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

