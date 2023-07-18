Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.00.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE KNSL opened at $375.39 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $218.91 and a 12 month high of $380.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,274,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,844,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,543,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

