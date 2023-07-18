Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Upgraded by Maxim Group to Buy

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

KTRA opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.84). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

About Kintara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

