Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 16,806 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 235.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 138,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,908. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

