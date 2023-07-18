Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,836 shares of company stock worth $77,005,488. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.98. 184,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.02. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.