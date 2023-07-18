Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 893,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,776,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.