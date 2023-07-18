Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.04

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 254632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.35) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $46,993,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

