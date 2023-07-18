Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $71.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.58.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,432,000. Amundi raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

