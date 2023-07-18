Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.18

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.18 and last traded at $96.78, with a volume of 822205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,130.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,769 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

