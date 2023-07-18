Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.20.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a hold rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.
LILM opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.25.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
