Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a hold rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Lilium Stock Performance

LILM opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

About Lilium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,388,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lilium during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

