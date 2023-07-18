Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 3.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $37,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Linde by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,378,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.83. 304,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,244. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $383.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.