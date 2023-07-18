Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Up 45.7% in June

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 443,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquid Media Group Price Performance

YVR stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.00. Liquid Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

