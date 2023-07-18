Litecoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $70.21 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $70.21 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,576,919 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,527,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00276396 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $69.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
