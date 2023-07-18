Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:LOCC remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. 90,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,743. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,901,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 272,044 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

