Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.00-$27.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $27.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.25 billion-$66.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.84 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY23 guidance to $27.00-27.20 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
NYSE:LMT opened at $470.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.53. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $494.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- Russell 2000 ETF Momentum Sparks Volatility In Small Caps
- FMC Drops Below $100, Investors Cultivate Positions
- Viasat Drops 29%: Falling Knife or Moonshot Bargain?
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals: A Mid-Cap Biotech Making Large Moves
- Can Wayfair Round The Corner Into A Short-Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.