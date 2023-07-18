Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $673.33.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

