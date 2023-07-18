Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.50.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.90.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

LUN opened at C$11.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.65. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$11.83.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.7955556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

