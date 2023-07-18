M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $5,194,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,940,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $5,194,928.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,940,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock worth $72,700,485. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.