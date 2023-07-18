Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Main Street Capital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

MAIN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

