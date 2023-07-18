Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Up 1.4 %

MLYBY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

