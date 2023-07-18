Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Up 1.4 %
MLYBY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.71.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
