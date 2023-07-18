Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Manhattan Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Scientifics stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,399. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications.

