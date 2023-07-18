Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 144.57% and a net margin of 85.15%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

