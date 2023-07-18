Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,605 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Cato worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATO. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cato in the fourth quarter worth $5,277,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cato by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,856 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cato by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cato by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

CATO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,623. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Cato’s payout ratio is -283.33%.

Several analysts have commented on CATO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cato from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cato in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

