Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $455.37. 2,293,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,267. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $455.77. The company has a market cap of $339.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

