Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $381.40. The company had a trading volume of 339,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,970. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.03 and its 200 day moving average is $343.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.