MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCFT. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. The business had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

