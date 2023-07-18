Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of MTCH opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Match Group has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

