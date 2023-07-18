Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$70.36 and last traded at C$70.54. Approximately 9,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.88.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.94.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

