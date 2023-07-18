Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

