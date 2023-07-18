McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.86.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.61. 493,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

