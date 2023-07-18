Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.35. 1,983,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,162. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.