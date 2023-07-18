MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTACW traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 151,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,482. MedTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.