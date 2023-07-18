MGP Ingredients’ (MGPI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.1 %

MGPI stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $125.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,334 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $781,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,833,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,334 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $781,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,259,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,833,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $110,761.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,602 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.