Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading 6.7% Higher

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.56. 692,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,140,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Microvast Trading Up 10.8 %
The company has a market cap of $823.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.
