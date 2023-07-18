Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

Middleby Stock Down 0.7 %

MIDD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.75. 186,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,080. Middleby has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.97 million. Analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after acquiring an additional 246,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,740,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,755,000 after acquiring an additional 88,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,205 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

