Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 4,971 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

