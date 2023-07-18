Mill Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

