Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,811,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,508,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

