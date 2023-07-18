Mill Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.86.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.18. The stock had a trading volume of 433,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,021. The stock has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

