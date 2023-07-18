Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.92.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, salt, and steel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.