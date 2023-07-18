Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.92.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.