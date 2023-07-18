Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.49

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 180062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,520,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 614,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,494,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 504,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,564,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

