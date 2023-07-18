Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 368.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,524 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.