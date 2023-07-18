Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 17,474 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Alliant Energy worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

