Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 301.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,775 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

