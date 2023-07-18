Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $11.28 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 356.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 962,138 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.31% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 81,739 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

